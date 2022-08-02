200-year-old tree falls onto Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 200-year-old tree caused some serious damage to a Petersburg duplex on Monday.

On Aug. 1, Petersburg Fire-Rescue arrived at a single-story duplex at 1:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find a tree had fallen on the house’s roof. People were inside the home when the tree fell, but no one was injured.

The duplex and two adjacent houses were deemed unsafe if the rest of the tree collapsed again. Ten people living in the three homes have been displaced.

Neighborhood Services inspected the tree and believe it was damaged in recent storms, likely causing the fall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.