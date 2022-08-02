Healthcare Pros
19-year-old charged with arson faces charges in connection to 6 other crimes

Michael Bowling
Michael Bowling(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old arson suspect is also charged in connection with six other crimes.

On July 16, fire crews were called for a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area.

“Quickly after that vehicle fire, another vehicle was found fully involved in fire. Both the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office began working the investigation,” a release said.

On July 17, the fire marshal and deputies investigated a stolen vehicle within Grafton Village.

The sheriff’s office said a K9 unit tracked the suspect, Michael Bowling, down and detained him after a short standoff.

Bowling was charged with two counts of arson involving vehicles, grand larceny and destroying a vehicle.

Since Bowling’s arrest, investigators said they connected him to six other crimes in the Grafton Village area.

“Four larcenies from a vehicle and two motor vehicle thefts have been resolved. Bank cards, drivers’ licenses, house keys and even a fourteen-karat diamond ring have been recovered and returned to the rightful owners,” a release said.

Bowling faces additional charges of three counts of felony grand larceny and nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicles.

He is being held in jail without bond.

