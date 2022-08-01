Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after a shooting late Sunday night at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike.
Police say just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike.
“Officers rendered aid to the victim who was subsequently transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.
No information has been released about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
