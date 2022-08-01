Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after a shooting late Sunday night at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike.

“Officers rendered aid to the victim who was subsequently transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.