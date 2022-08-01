Week of Giving: How to help Kentucky flood victims

(WWBT) - Dozens of people have been killed, and hundreds of others impacted following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

As the people in the region work to recover from the damage and build back, there are some ways that you can help the victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with generators, transportation, food, water and healthcare.

Philanthropists Joe and Kelly Craft have also pledged to donate $1 million in matching donations through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s “Appalachia Rises” fund.

