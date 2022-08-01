Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Week of Giving: How to help Kentucky flood victims

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWBT) - Dozens of people have been killed, and hundreds of others impacted following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

As the people in the region work to recover from the damage and build back, there are some ways that you can help the victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with generators, transportation, food, water and healthcare.

Philanthropists Joe and Kelly Craft have also pledged to donate $1 million in matching donations through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s “Appalachia Rises” fund.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden feels well, isolating after ‘rebound’ COVID-positive test
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say