Washington Commanders players coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although there was no training camp in Richmond this year, star players from the Washington Commanders are making their way to RVA later this month!

The Commanders “Rally in Richmond” will have meet-and-greets from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with Commanders Players including Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera, Vernon Davis, Washington Legends and Command Force. Players in attendance are subject to change before the event.

There will also be giveaways, including towels, limited-edition posters featuring Commanders players, and a Pop-up Commanders Team Store.

To keep the fun going all day, there will also be a kids zone, photo booth, live band, and DJ.

The rally will be at River City Roll in Scott’s Addition on 939 Myers St on Friday, Aug. 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with an RSVP request here. Anyone who RSVPs will be entered to win a Commanders replica helmet.

