Richmond Public Schools looking to fill 270 positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions.

As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

There are also 27 positions open in the Central Office.

The school system is offering a $2,000 bonus for new teachers and a $4,000 bonus for teachers in certain fields. There’s also a $6,000 stipend available for teachers moving from 50 or more miles away.

The school system says it is partnering with several colleges to provide grants to education students if they promise to work for RPS.

