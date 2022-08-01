Healthcare Pros
Richmond Public Schools looking to fill 270 positions

Richmond Public Schools has dozens of open positions with less than a month until the first day.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions.

As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

> School start dates for Central Virginia

There are also 27 positions open in the Central Office.

The school system is offering a $2,000 bonus for new teachers and a $4,000 bonus for teachers in certain fields. There’s also a $6,000 stipend available for teachers moving from 50 or more miles away.

The school system says it is partnering with several colleges to provide grants to education students if they promise to work for RPS.

Click/tap here to browse the job openings.

