Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home.

At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body in an outbuilding on the property.

Virginia State Police are following up on leads related to a suspect.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call #77 on a cell phone or 804-609-5656. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.