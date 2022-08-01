Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County.
Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home.
At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body in an outbuilding on the property.
Virginia State Police are following up on leads related to a suspect.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call #77 on a cell phone or 804-609-5656. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
