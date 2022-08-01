Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Aug. 1: Route 288 crash; Teacher vacancies; Officer in court

Richmond Public Schools has numerous job opening with less than a month before the first day of school.
Richmond Public Schools has numerous job opening with less than a month before the first day of school.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off the work week:

Route 288 Crash

A tanker crash on Sunday evening will impact traffic on Route 288 near Courthouse Road until about 7 a.m. Monday.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

270 Openings at Richmond Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools has dozens of open positions with less than a month until the first day.

With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions.

As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

August Heat and Humidity

Temperatures will remain in the 80s on Monday, but the mid-90s will be back later this week. There’s about a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and early evening.

Officer in Court

Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and involuntary manslaughter.
Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.(Richmond Police Department)

Richard Johnson, a Richmond police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter, is due in court on Monday.

Police say Johnson was the driver in a crash in April that killed two people. Police say Johnson was responding to reports of a burglary when he collided with another vehicle at Bells Road and Castlewood Road.

Shooting at Midlothian Turnpike Restaurant

One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late Sunday, July 31.
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late Sunday, July 31.(WWBT)

A woman is expected to recover after a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late Sunday.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. There’s currently no information on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Tax-free Weekend Coming

The annual sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Check out the list of back-school items and emergency preparedness products HERE that will not be taxed this weekend.

Final Thought

“August of another summer, and once again, I am drinking the sun, and the lilies again are spread across the water.” – Mary Oliver

