Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

More than $300K awarded to Richmond, Tri-Cities artists & organizations

Generic image of cash
Generic image of cash(Arizona's Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CultureWorks has awarded more than $300,000 through its grant program to organizations and professional artists in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas.

The CultureWorks Annual Grants Program helps artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations with operating budgets under $750,000. The grant program helps multiple localities in central Virginia.

“With the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, together with annual support from Altria Group, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, and many other generous supporters, we were able to triple this year’s total awards and extend the impact of the program” said CultureWorks President Scott Garka. “We are inspired and invigorated by the work that these awardee artists and organizations are doing to strengthen and drive positive impacts in our region.”

A total of 17 artists and 17 organizations received funding.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash

Latest News

The “Ultimate Backpack Supple Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
Richmond SPCA Pet of the Week - Aug. 1
Richmond SPCA Pet of the Week - Aug. 1
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Week of Giving: How to help Kentucky flood victims
Maggie L. Walker (portrayed by Kesha Afrika Lucas) speaks with three present day students on...
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site releases two educational films on Walker’s life, legacy