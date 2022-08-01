More than $300K awarded to Richmond, Tri-Cities artists & organizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CultureWorks has awarded more than $300,000 through its grant program to organizations and professional artists in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas.

The CultureWorks Annual Grants Program helps artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations with operating budgets under $750,000. The grant program helps multiple localities in central Virginia.

“With the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, together with annual support from Altria Group, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, and many other generous supporters, we were able to triple this year’s total awards and extend the impact of the program” said CultureWorks President Scott Garka. “We are inspired and invigorated by the work that these awardee artists and organizations are doing to strengthen and drive positive impacts in our region.”

A total of 17 artists and 17 organizations received funding.

