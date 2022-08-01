Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Monday Forecast: Big heat and humidity for the first week of August

Mainly dry this week-- Only a few scattered storms.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT and humid for the first week of August. Not much rain on the way.

Monday: HUMID and partly sunny with scattered showers and storms 3-8pm. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. With SLIGHTLY less humidity, it’s the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with some scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B
A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after distributing narcotics and cocaine in the...
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 75 total cases of monkeypox in...
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts

Latest News

Forecast: Heating up again this week
Localized flooding possible in the heavier, slow moving showers and storms
Sunday Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms Likely Today
Forecast: Rain chances return late Sunday
Shower and storm chances return on Sunday
Saturday evening forecast