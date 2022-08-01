Monday Forecast: Big heat and humidity for the first week of August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT and humid for the first week of August. Not much rain on the way.

Monday: HUMID and partly sunny with scattered showers and storms 3-8pm. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. With SLIGHTLY less humidity, it’s the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with some scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.