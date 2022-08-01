Mega Millions ticket proceeds in Virginia generate $30.2 million for public education

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although the $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot was claimed in Illinois, the excitement is still being felt here in Virginia.

From the 29 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Million tickets across the state generated an estimated $30.2 million.

Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Haggerty says the money goes to public schools across the commonwealth by law.

“The profit from every Virginia lottery ticket sold, whether it’s a Mega Millions ticket or any other game, the profit from that goes to K-12 education in Virginia,” said Haggerty.

In 1989, lottery proceeds were dedicated to capital-construction projects.

From 1990 to 1998, lottery profits were transferred to the state’s General Fund.

In 1999, a state budget amendment sent lottery proceeds to local public school divisions to be used solely for educational purposes.

Then in 2000, 80% of Virginia voters said yes to the creation of the State Lottery Proceeds Fund, which is now a permanent part of Virginia’s Constitution.

“Every school district benefits, to a certain degree, from lottery funds,” Haggerty said. “Every school district receives some lottery funds, but it’s not the same from one to the next. In general, the larger school districts, the school districts that have more students get more profits.”

Haggerty says the Department of Education will announce how much funding local schools will receive by late August or early September.

Last year, customers generated more than $765 million in funding for public education.

Chesterfield Public Schools were awarded $30 million, Henrico County Public Schools took home $28 million, and Richmond Public Schools received $22 million. You can find how much each school was awarded here.

Haggerty says each school’s money is around 10% of the school’s state budget.

“It’s a tough time for schools, and that’s why it’s a great thing for us here at Virginia Lottery, all of us who work here, take great pride in the fact that what we’re doing benefits K-12 education,” Haggerty said.

