Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Lloyd Harris mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday.

Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina.

Police responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Road July 30 and found John Harris with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead in the home, while another dog was taken to emergency veterinarian care, where it was pronounced dead.

Both dogs had been shot.

Lloyd Harris is being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

