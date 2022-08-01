Healthcare Pros
Man charged following narcotics investigation in Goochland

Allison Washington Miles
Allison Washington Miles(Goochland County Sheriff)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man faces several charges following a narcotics investigation in Goochland County.

The sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police executed a search warrant in the 3800 block of Shannon Hill Road.

Authorities took Allison Washington Miles, 55, of Columbia, Virginia, into custody on six indictments for distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Miles is being held in jail without bond. He is expected in court on Aug. 9.

Anyone with further information can call the sheriff’s office at (804) 556-5349 or the Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

