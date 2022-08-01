Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway.

On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Officials say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for about 2 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

