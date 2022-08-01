Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for approximately two more hours.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway.

On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Officials say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for about 2 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B

Latest News

Allison Washington Miles
Man charged following narcotics investigation in Goochland
State social services workers signed up homeless residents for Medicaid at a resource fair in...
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
The clock is ticking for Richmond Public Schools to make a slew of hires ahead of the start of...
RPS leaders working to fill vacancies ahead of school year
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover