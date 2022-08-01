Healthcare Pros
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts...
As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return.

Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice and start delivering them on Aug. 25.

You can purchase a dozen or more donuts by selecting your school district and school HERE.

The top school in each Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and Powhatan will also get a Winter Welcome Back Donut Drop in January 2023 for the entire school.

If you want to volunteer to deliver donuts to your local school, you can email midlo@sugarshackdonuts.com.

