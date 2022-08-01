Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into and various items were stolen.

On July 27, deputies were called to the Burkwood Recreation Center after six vehicles had their windows smashed and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said a witness captured a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which was a dark grey Ford Explorer with heavily tinted windows and Virginia registration TZF-3441.

Shortly after the incident at the recreation center, deputies said the suspect went to the Mechanicsville Kroger and bought $4,000 in gift cards.

The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to lock their vehicles and remove anything valuable.

