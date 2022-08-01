Healthcare Pros
Crash closes portion of Route 288

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Sunday evening closed the northbound lanes of Route 288 near Courthouse Road around 6:15 p.m.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident will impact traffic on Monday until about 7 a.m.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

