Crash closes portion of Route 288

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Sunday evening closed the northbound lanes of Route 288 near Courthouse Road around 6:15 p.m.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident will impact traffic on Monday until about 7 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

Continue to expect delays 288 North near Courthouse Road following a tanker trucker that overturned yesterday evening, spilling fuel across the highway. Lanes remain closed this morning and possibly through the morning rush hour. Details live on @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/Eto8fEItZx — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) August 1, 2022

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

