Crash closes portion of Route 288
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Sunday evening closed the northbound lanes of Route 288 near Courthouse Road around 6:15 p.m.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident will impact traffic on Monday until about 7 a.m.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
