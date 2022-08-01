Healthcare Pros
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service

Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to isolate the break and restore...
Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to isolate the break and restore service to affected areas.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas.

DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.

The department says the number of customers impacted has not been determined so far. Any updates will be provided through Henrico County Government’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

