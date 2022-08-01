Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Average gas price across Virginia drops below $4 a gallon since April

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Commonwealth is now $3.99. This is the first time in months the price has dropped below four dollars. Here in Richm
By Emily Yinger
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a summer of sky-high gas prices, things are finally starting to look up for drivers.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Commonwealth is now $3.99. This is the first time the price has dropped below four dollars in months. In Richmond, the average is about 10 cents less.

The last time gas prices were this low was back on April 29th. The average cost for gas in Virginia went down 14 cents in the past week and 66 cents over the past month.

“I feel great. My gas tank feel[s] better, I feel better, my body feel[s] a little better,” said one driver.

AAA said a significant reason for a drop in gas prices is a drop in crude oil prices - which makes up about 65 percent of what we pay at the pump. A barrel of crude oil went up to $115 when gas prices sky-rocketed a few weeks ago. Now, a barrel costs about $95.

“So we see those crude oil prices come back. We see pump prices come back as well, albeit much slower than they went up,” explained Morgan Dean, the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The summer travel season is also contributing to the drop in gas prices. Earlier this year, the demand for gas was higher as more people were hitting the road for their summer trips. AAA said that need tends to push prices up.

”Last week, summer demand at the pumps bounced back up just a little bit over what it had been a couple of weeks before that, so we’ve been a little bit all over the place,” Dean stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Terrance Brawner, 35, of Henrico County was arrested and charged with attempted malicious...
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico apartment complex
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B

Latest News

Mega Millions ticket proceeds in Virginia generate $30.2 million for public education
Mega Millions ticket proceeds in Virginia generate $30.2 million for public education
‘It’s just an overall good experience to help’: Virginia teams help Texas first responders with...
‘It’s just an overall good experience to help’: Virginia teams help Texas first responders with wildfires
Average gas price across Virginia drops below $4 a gallon since April
Average gas price across Virginia drops below $4 a gallon since April
RPS leaders working to fill vacancies ahead of school year
RPS leaders working to fill vacancies ahead of school year
Professional Fire Firefighters Association of Petersburg stressing need for repairs
Professional Fire Firefighters Association of Petersburg stressing need for repairs