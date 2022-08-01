Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B
A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after distributing narcotics and cocaine in the...
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 75 total cases of monkeypox in...
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts

Latest News

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Woman injured in shooting at Cook Out
Woman injured in shooting at Cook Out restaurant
Richmond Public Schools has numerous job opening with less than a month before the first day of...
News to Know for Aug. 1: Route 288 crash; Teacher vacancies; Officer in court