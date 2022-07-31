Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner.
The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Below is a list of product categories on sale and what specific products are tax-free.
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- School supplies for $20 or less per item
- Clothing and footwear for $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators for $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws for $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories for $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items for $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use for $2,500 or less per item
Click/tap here for a detailed list of what items qualify for the tax-free weekend.
