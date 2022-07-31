Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7

Sales Tax Holidays are right around the corner
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner.

The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Below is a list of product categories on sale and what specific products are tax-free.

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • School supplies for $20 or less per item
  • Clothing and footwear for $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Portable generators for $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws for $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories for $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items for $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

  • Products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use for $2,500 or less per item

Click/tap here for a detailed list of what items qualify for the tax-free weekend.

