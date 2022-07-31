Healthcare Pros
Unveiling: the origins of Charlottesville’s Monuments hits the big screen

Market Street Park filled with the Charlottesville community for film premiere
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The people from in and around Charlottesville filled Market Street park for the film premiere of Unveiling: the origins of Charlottesville’s Monuments.

The film aims to teach the community about the statues that once stood in Charlottesville. Five African American Charlottesville residents, activists, elected officials, and scholars were featured in the film. Director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Dr. Andrea Douglas was one of the five leaders.

“The African American Heritage Center mission is to describe and present the cultural piece. So, by taking on this project, we’re fulfilling our mission,” said Douglas.

The community is creating their own narrative by changing what once was negative into a positive space.

“It just became more clear that if we’re going to create a equitable space, that the symbols of a symbols of a ideology that was not about community per say, needed to be removed as well,” said Douglas. “These are the people who are wanting to know more about these objects and and what role they play, and also wanting to know how they can create a different narrative.”

If you missed the film premiere, you will have a chance to catch it on television soon. In August, Unveiling: the origins of Charlottesville’s Monuments will be broadcasted on Virginia Public Media.

