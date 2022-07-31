MJBL week kicks off Wednesday with 31st Annual Inner City Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) is kicking off its 2022 championships week on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with four different age groups competing.

The inaugural event will include a women’s 18 and under softball team and the 19u, 16u and 12u male baseball teams.

But before the teams tee off, The Bobby Bonds Memorial Symposium will kick off the classic virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. Log-in information is available on MJBL’s website. The symposium is a panel-driven think tank meant to address issues that plague youth in inner-city communities and how baseball and education help alleviate some problems.

Play for the four age-group divisions begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at several baseball and softball facilities around the city.

Last year the older groups were rained out, and no titles were awarded, but in the 10u PF Elite defeated Chamberlayne All-Stars 15-0 and the 12u was won by Slyderz 14-4 over the Original Kings of Norfolk.

The opening ceremony will be held at Dorey Park in Henrico starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, featuring the skills showcase, the home run derby and a game.

