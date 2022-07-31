Healthcare Pros
Man retreats to apartment after shooting gun outside Henrico complex

Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.
Henrico police are negotiating with the man to get him out of the apartment he retreated to.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are negotiating with a man in an apartment after he fired a gun outside an apartment complex.

On Sunday, July 31, just before noon, police responded to reports of a man firing a gun outside the 600 block of N. Laburnum Ave and Kenway Avenue.

The man then retreated into an apartment. Officials are currently negotiating with him to get him out of the building.

Police say no one was injured but advise everyone to avoid the 600 block of Kenway Avenue and for residents to shelter inside.

