Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site releases two educational films on Walker’s life, legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and Morgan Avery McCoy Inc. are releasing two educational films for teachers to use for students to learn about Maggie Walker’s life and the period she lived in.

Maggie L. Walker was the first African American woman to charter a bank and be the bank’s president. She dedicated her life to civic engagement, challenging racial discrimination and gender bias.

Morgan Avery McCoy Harris wrote and produced the films with Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOLs) for 1st and 4th graders in mind. The film targeted to first graders is called “Blast into the Past: Meet Mrs. Maggie L. Walker,” starring Kesha Afrika Lucas as Walker. In the movie, Walker lets a young Junior Ranger, who has traveled in a time machine to meet her hero, interview her for the student newspaper.

The film for 4th graders, “Maggie Walker Explains Jim Crow,” features Walker (again played by Lucas) meeting three students from the present day. She explains the injustices and institutionalized racism she and other Black Americans faced during her lifetime and what she was able to do to challenge the system.

“Maggie Walker’s life and legacy serve as a powerful reminder to all of us of the power of individuals to change history,” said Doyle Sapp, Superintendent of Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and Richmond National Battlefield Park. “We are deeply grateful to Ms. McCoy Harris and her talented team for their work in bringing her inspirational story to life for young students.”

Both films will be available by late August on the park’s Youtube channel and through the park’s website.

