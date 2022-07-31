Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Heart & Soul Brewfest sees big turn out for 5th annual celebration Saturday

Orange Ice performed at the Heart & Soul Brewfest Saturday at City Stadium.
Orange Ice performed at the Heart & Soul Brewfest Saturday at City Stadium.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Heart & Soul Brewfest at City Stadium saw a huge turnout at their 5th annual celebration on Saturday.

Heart & Soul is known to be Richmond’s only festival highlighting Soul & African Cuisine, Urban Art, Hip Hop & Soul Music, along with RVA’s Craft Beer Community.

Performances by Orange Ice, DJ Rayon and many others showcased Richmond’s rich culture and music. There were also Croaker’s Spot, Tasty Cuisine and Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen food trucks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits $1.28B
​The Rodanthe 'Jug Handle' Bridge opened to traffic on July 28.
Rodanthe Bridge in the Outer Banks now open to traffic
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck

Latest News

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships...
2022 National Night Out Events in Central Va.
A major purchase by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has opened the door for a...
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation purchases New Market Military Museum
Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized
Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC