Heart & Soul Brewfest sees big turn out for 5th annual celebration Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Heart & Soul Brewfest at City Stadium saw a huge turnout at their 5th annual celebration on Saturday.

Heart & Soul is known to be Richmond’s only festival highlighting Soul & African Cuisine, Urban Art, Hip Hop & Soul Music, along with RVA’s Craft Beer Community.

Performances by Orange Ice, DJ Rayon and many others showcased Richmond’s rich culture and music. There were also Croaker’s Spot, Tasty Cuisine and Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen food trucks.

