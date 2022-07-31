Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms Likely Today

Localized flooding possible in the heavier, slow moving showers and storms
By Ros Runner
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and storms will be developing today. Rain will be locally heavy at times and we can’t rule out a stronger storm across southside Virginia.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with some scattered showers and storms possible during the morning, especially south of I-64. There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms area wide during the afternoon and evening. highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Becoming partly sunny with some scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms expected. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, humid and hotter with a chance of an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms excpected.. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with some scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

