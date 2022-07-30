Healthcare Pros
Southbound lanes of I-95 near Lomnardy closed for pipe repairs Aug. 5-7

Two of the southbound lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed for metal pipe repairs.
Two of the southbound lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed for metal pipe repairs.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two lanes of I-95 south near Lombardy Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5, around 11 p.m. for a pipe replacement.

Only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working. The Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes should be reopened Sunday, Aug. 7, before evening rush hour.

Repairs are required to replace a corrugated metal pipe that has collapsed under the interstate. Crews will replace the metal pipe with a concrete pipe designed to withstand traffic and wear and tear for an extended period. According to VDOT, this replacement will also help relieve recent flooding in the area that happens after heavy rainfall

VDOT says drivers can expect heavy congestion and delays during the closure and use alternate routes like I-295 and Route 288 for anyone heading south of Richmond and Brook Road/Chamberlayne Road (Route 1/Route 301) for nearby destinations.

