Saturday Forecast: The best day of the week with lowered humidity and lots of sun

Rain chance climbs for Sunday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks great today, with mostly sunny skies and humidity dropping off during the afternoon.

Saturday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Lower humidity by afternoon. Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Humidity returens. Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Could start as soon as late morning. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

