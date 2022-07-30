No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although no one in Virginia had the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday’s drawing, four Virginia tickets still got lucky with one $20,000 winning ticket and three $10,000 winning tickets.

In last night’s drawing alone, over 405,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including four tickets that matched the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Typically, that prize is $10,000, but one ticket holder spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when they bought, the ticket which doubled that prize.

The $20,000 winning ticket was bought on the Virginia Lottery’s website.

The three $10,000 winning tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven on 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

Wawa on 510 West Shirley Ave. in Warrenton

Sheetz on 15 Wyche Road in Stafford

Friday’s winning jackpot numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, and the Mega Ball number was 14.

Virginia Lottery says ticket sales from the 29 drawings from April to July 29 generated a bit over $30 million in profits for K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

