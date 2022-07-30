New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While studying at Mary Baldwin University, Terrell Green created a new sport. After picking up tennis, Green sought to adapt the sport into a simpler game, one without a racket.

Forehand Strike is a combination of tennis and foursquare that is played using a portable net and textured glove. Like tennis, Forehand Strike games are played as two-out-of-three-set contests. Yet in Forehand Strike, each set is only 17 points, making these matches take less time than tennis.

Over the past six months, Green has exceeded his fundraising goal on Kickstarter. Now, he is bringing Forehand Strike to local parks and open courts.

“You don’t necessarily have to be athletic to play this sport,” said Green. “It’s easy to learn and easy to pick up.”

Next Saturday, Green is launching the first annual Forehand Strike doubles tournament in Winchester. The event is open to players over the age of 15 and will feature a single-elimination bracket. Green will provide an hour-long Forehand Strike lesson before the start of matches, where players will compete for a cash prize.

The entry fee is $30 per team and includes a Forehand Strike ball and pair of gloves. Players can register here.

