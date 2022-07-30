Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia

New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia
New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While studying at Mary Baldwin University, Terrell Green created a new sport. After picking up tennis, Green sought to adapt the sport into a simpler game, one without a racket.

Forehand Strike is a combination of tennis and foursquare that is played using a portable net and textured glove. Like tennis, Forehand Strike games are played as two-out-of-three-set contests. Yet in Forehand Strike, each set is only 17 points, making these matches take less time than tennis.

Over the past six months, Green has exceeded his fundraising goal on Kickstarter. Now, he is bringing Forehand Strike to local parks and open courts.

“You don’t necessarily have to be athletic to play this sport,” said Green. “It’s easy to learn and easy to pick up.”

Next Saturday, Green is launching the first annual Forehand Strike doubles tournament in Winchester. The event is open to players over the age of 15 and will feature a single-elimination bracket. Green will provide an hour-long Forehand Strike lesson before the start of matches, where players will compete for a cash prize.

The entry fee is $30 per team and includes a Forehand Strike ball and pair of gloves. Players can register here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ meeting got heated Wednesday night.
Hanover school board member under fire following comment about NAACP president

Latest News

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death
Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts
Community pushes for memorial park for Dinwiddie mom, teacher following her unexpected death
Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death