Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics in and around the Petersburg area.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested in November 2021 after making nine purchases of fentanyl from April to October.

Police got a search warrant for Mitchell’s house, where they found heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in his home along with a scale used to weigh narcotics and a large amount of cash.

In March this year, Mitchell pled guilty to one count of distributing over 50 grams of fentanyl. Officials say he sold around 270 grams of fentanyl and 2 kilograms of heroin the year before he was arrested.

