‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg

Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of...
Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats.

A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg.

“Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said.

Aristocat Cafe is a British-inspired tea room that has partnered with the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.

The cafe will offer a pet and sip experience between customers and foster cats.

“Fall in love with somebody knowing that they’re not scared, they’re not frightened, they’re not … you know they’re here and they are 100% themselves and they’re feisty and they’re spunky and you know you’re meeting the true ‘mittens’,” Atwell said.

Atwell is a chef by trade and said she thought mixing two of her favorite things would create the perfect space.

Atwell said she got the idea for a cat and tea café from a place she and her husband visited in Toronto. As a cat lover herself, when she saw it was a possibility, she put her business degree to work to make it possible in the Friendly City, and after five years of work the business is nearly ready to open.

“Putting the two together was something I always wanted to do but didn’t realize existed,” Atwell said.

The menu currently has 90 teas and will also include coffee and snack options.

As for the cats, customers will be able to schedule a 30-minute or hour session to play with the cats or just watch while you enjoy the café.

“They find somebody, get to know that cat and know it’s gonna be a good fit for them and then adopt them and benefit a shelter,” Atwell said.

Atwell said construction is slated to be done in mid-August, and she plans to be up and running by the end of September.

To stay up to date with the opening of Aristocat Cafe or foster cats at the Humane Society of Shenandoah County visit the websites listed below:

