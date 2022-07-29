Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Youngkin declares state of emergency due to flooding in southwest Va.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest...
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest Virginia.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding that started on July 27.

The weather has presents operational challenges in the area after several days of rain, with more in the forecast.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to help in response efforts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.
Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Nathan Poe
Former volunteer coach charged with online sexual offense involving minor in Henrico

Latest News

Heat index values expected to be 103-107°
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong storms Friday
Forecast: Scattered strong storms likely Friday
Forecast: Very hot and humid Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple-digit heat index likely
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple digit heat index likely