Youngkin declares state of emergency due to flooding in southwest Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding that started on July 27.

The weather has presents operational challenges in the area after several days of rain, with more in the forecast.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to help in response efforts.

