Woman hit, killed after getting out of disabled vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly crash on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway interchange.

Around 12:12 a.m. on Friday, police said a vehicle with three people inside became disabled on the left southbound lane in the interchange.

Police said a woman who got out of the disabled vehicle was hit by a southbound car. She died at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. No one in that vehicle was injured.

The other two people in the disabled vehicle were also not injured.

The RPD Crash Team is investigating.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

