Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Virginia school district leaders ask court to uphold teacher firing in transgender student case

Former high school French teacher Peter Vlaming was fired by the school board on the grounds...
Former high school French teacher Peter Vlaming was fired by the school board on the grounds that he had violated the division’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.(Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

School board members from five Virginia localities and Richmond schools’ superintendent have signed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of Virginia opposing a former teacher’s claim that he was unlawfully fired for violating his district’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

The brief, which was submitted by LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Virginia and more than 35 signatories, asks the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold the King William Circuit Court’s dismissal of former teacher Peter Vlaming’s lawsuit against the West Point School Board.

School board members who joined the brief include those from Arlington, Fairfax, and Stafford counties, and the cities of Charlottesville and Falls Church.

“Without clear protections, such as the commonwealth’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students in Virginia’s public schools and West Point’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies, transgender children risk mental, emotional, physical, and sexual harm when they attend school,” the brief states. “Without these protections, transgender students suffer isolation and stigma when they are differentiated from their peers.”

Vlaming, a former high school French teacher with West Point, refused to use male pronouns to refer to a student who had recently undergone a gender transition and legal name change, according to a January 2019 letter from the school board. The school board then fired him on the grounds that he had violated the division’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ meeting got heated Wednesday night.
Hanover school board member under fire following comment about NAACP president
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B

Latest News

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
A state of emergency is declared in Kentucky and Southwest Virginia after storms cause...
News to Know for July 29: Pursuit ends in deadly crash; Devastating floods; Richmond growing pains
​The Rodanthe 'Jug Handle' Bridge opened to traffic on July 28.
Rodanthe Bridge in the Outer Banks now open to traffic