Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Rodanthe Bridge in the Outer Banks now open to traffic

Construction began in July of 2018.
​The Rodanthe 'Jug Handle' Bridge opened to traffic on July 28.
​The Rodanthe 'Jug Handle' Bridge opened to traffic on July 28.(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODANTHE, N.C. (WWBT) - After a months-long delay, The North Carolina Department of Transportation has officially opened a new bridge in the Outer Banks.

According to WVEC, the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge opened to traffic on Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the 2.4-mile bridge bypasses a section of NC Highway 12 that is prone to significant ocean overwash and flooding. This road is frequently used by tourists and locals in the Rodanthe and Avon regions of the Outer Banks.

WVEC reports that the bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and the village of Rodanthe.

Construction of the $155 million project began in July of 2018.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving carjacked truck in Chesterfield
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B

Latest News

The House passed a bill to invest $52 billion in domestic semiconductor production.
Passage of chips bill is win for Biden
A state of emergency is declared in Kentucky and Southwest Virginia after storms cause...
News to Know for July 29: Pursuit ends in deadly crash; Devastating floods; Richmond growing pains
More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
Deadly flooding inundates Kentucky
Health care for women who are pregnant is not clear cut in some states, experts say.
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities