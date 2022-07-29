Rodanthe Bridge in the Outer Banks now open to traffic

RODANTHE, N.C. (WWBT) - After a months-long delay, The North Carolina Department of Transportation has officially opened a new bridge in the Outer Banks.

According to WVEC, the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge opened to traffic on Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the 2.4-mile bridge bypasses a section of NC Highway 12 that is prone to significant ocean overwash and flooding. This road is frequently used by tourists and locals in the Rodanthe and Avon regions of the Outer Banks.

WVEC reports that the bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and the village of Rodanthe.

Construction of the $155 million project began in July of 2018.

