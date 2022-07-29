Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after they say a man robbed a McDonald’s with a knife.

Officers were called to the scene along Staples Mill Road, near the Amtrak station, shortly before 4 p.m. on July 28.

Officers say the man ordered food, and when asked for payment, he pulled a knife, pointed it at the employee and stole cash from the register.

Police said the man got away in a green Honda Accord with tinted windows.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.