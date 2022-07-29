Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after they say a man robbed a McDonald’s with a knife.

Officers were called to the scene along Staples Mill Road, near the Amtrak station, shortly before 4 p.m. on July 28.

Officers say the man ordered food, and when asked for payment, he pulled a knife, pointed it at the employee and stole cash from the register.

Police said the man got away in a green Honda Accord with tinted windows.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.
Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Nathan Poe
Former volunteer coach charged with online sexual offense involving minor in Henrico

Latest News

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving carjacked truck in Chesterfield
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving carjacked truck in Chesterfield
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving carjacked truck in Chesterfield
Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife
Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding in southwest...
Youngkin declares state of emergency due to flooding in southwest Va.