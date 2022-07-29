Police make arrest in deadly April Shockoe Bottom shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Shockoe Bottom in April.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street around 11:16 p.m. on April 3 for the report of a person shot. That’s where they found Lakeith Ruffin Jr., 30, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound.
Ruffin was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
On July 28, police arrested and charged Jihad Bryant, 27, of Henrico, with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with further information can call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
