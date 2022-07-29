Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ meeting got heated Wednesday night.
Hanover school board member under fire following comment about NAACP president

Latest News

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 75 total cases of monkeypox in...
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts
Community pushes for memorial park for Dinwiddie mom, teacher following her unexpected death
Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death
Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits 1.28B
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues