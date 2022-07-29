News to Know for July 29: Pursuit ends in deadly crash; Devastating floods; Richmond growing pains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Carjacking, Pursuit Leads To Deadly Crash

One man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a crash involving a stolen truck.

Officers responded to a robbery that happened on Meadowdale Boulevard just before seven last night.

The victim told police that he was hit with a gun and the suspect got away with his red Dodge truck.

Police found the suspect traveling on Hopkins Road and tried to get them to stop, but they kept going.

The suspect eventually crossed the double yellow line, hitting a silver Sedan head-on. The driver of that Sedan died at the scene.

The suspect jumped out of the truck and ran away, but was arrested a short time later.

Devastating Floods in Southwest Virginia & Kentucky

A state of emergency is declared in both Virginia and Kentucky after storms cause devastating flooding

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in Southwest Virginia as the area deals with more flash flooding.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding that started on July 27.

Virginians are not the only ones dealing with severe weather.

At least 8 people are dead after several inches of rain fell in Kentucky over a short period of time.

The heavy rain triggered flash flooding and mudslides, leaving people stranded on rooftops and others without power.

The Governor of Kentucky called it the worst flooding disaster of his lifetime.

Man Robs McDonald’s With A Knife

This happened at the Mcdonald’s on Staples Mill Road near the Amtrack station in Henrico County.

Police say the man ordered food and when employees asked him to pay - he instead pulled out a knife and stole cash from the register.

Nobody was hurt, but the man got away in a green Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Growing Pains In Richmond

From Manchester to downtown, and over in Scott’s Addition, the sounds of construction fill the air.

In Richmond, there seems to be a constant flow of construction and new buildings popping up all over the city.

The expansion is causing some growing pains, especially for one Manchester spot known for its scenic view.

At Legend Brewing Company, just south of the James River, a concerned business owner worries about a proposed development. He says a developer wants to build two towers - one 13 stories tall and the other 17 stories tall, which would be right in front of his business.

In Scott’s Addition, The Park at RVA is coming along. The 55,000-square-foot entertainment venue is set to open this fall.

Venture Richmond says it’s tracking more than 75 projects, mainly downtown, with an investment of $3.6 billion.

Scattered Afternoon & Evening Storms

Today is another First Alert Weather Day for strong scattered storms from 3-9 p.m.

Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours are possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

