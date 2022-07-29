Healthcare Pros
NC sheriff: Virginia dad shot, killed man who dated daughter

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUBERT, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight.

News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders found Jared Musgrove shot at a Hubert mobile home park on July 5 and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned that James McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship with McAlee’s adult daughter and they fought.

The sheriff’s office says McAlee got a gun from his truck and shot Musgrove.

Officials say McAlee was arrested this week and charged with murder.

