Gov. Youngkin announces over $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that the commonwealth will receive $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans.

In a news release, the Governor’s Office says the money will go towards 34 projects across Virginia. These projects would create and preserve 1,900 units for low-income and extremely-low income households - including 137 permanent supportive housing.

The projects would also create 1,588 new construction units and 16 units for sale as homeownership opportunities.

Gov. Youngkin spoke about the impact of these projects.

“These projects will provide critical support to our most vulnerable populations, strengthening our economy, and improving the quality of life for countless Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Stable and affordable housing is foundational to building a thriving economy. These projects were carefully selected to ensure they make the most impact on their future residents and the surrounding communities.”

