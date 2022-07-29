Friday Forecast: Scattered Afternoon/evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day today for scattered strong storms 3-9 p.m.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: HUMID Again. Partly sunny, hot with scattered showers and strong storms likely. Time: 3-9 p.m. Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Lower humidity and heat. Partly Sunny for RVA, showers/storms possible along NC state line. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10% in RVA, higher southern VA)

Sunday: Partly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms late in the day. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

