Crash closes road in Chesterfield

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash closed a part of a Chesterfield road on Thursday evening.

Hopkins Road from Shillcutt to Okehampton is closed in both directions. The closure will be in place for an unknown amount of time.

Drivers should plan travel accordingly.

NBC12 is working to learn more information.

