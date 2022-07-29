Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A dream of a new skate park at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex could soon become a reality - all to honor a teacher and mother gone too soon.

Hundreds of people are joining an online campaign to open the park in honor of Amy Fisher, who supported her son’s skating dreams every chance she got.

“If you need a prayer she would give it to you. If you need inspiration, she was there,” Deann Kump said. It’s that kind of care that’s hard to come by.

But Kump says it came naturally from her friend Amy Fisher who loved baking cupcakes and watching her son Aiden skateboard.

“She was also super big into baseball. My son and her son started that’s where Mary and I grew such a great friendship,” Kump said.

Amy taught for over 20 years at Harrowgate Elementary following in her mom Mary Wilson’s footsteps.

“It was truly her passion. She loved what she was doing. She loved everything about it. Loved her little kindergarteners,” Wilson said.

On June 22nd her life came to a tragic end.

“It was the most horrible day of my life. I just - I couldn’t believe it had happened to her,” Wilson said. Her only daughter Amy died unexpectedly at 49.

Amy’s bond with her 16 year old son is the inspiration behind Fisher Memorial Skate Park.

“She was totally devoted to him. She’d take him from all over the state of Virginia down to North Carolina to skate and just would do anything for him,” Wilson said.

It started with an online petition gathering support from hundreds in Virginia and around the country.

Now Kump is speaking with county and park and recreation leaders.

“I talked to Mr. Kevin Masengal and surprisingly so many people had already called in before he and I even spoke to each other,” Kump said.

It’s at the skate park where they hope Aiden can feel his mother’s love and share that with others in the community.

“This is just a tangible way that it can be shown how much she meant to people,” Wilson said.

They both plan to meet with county leaders again next week to hopefully get the project rolling. Kump also started a Go Fund Me to help with building the skate park.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.