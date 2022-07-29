Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Commonwealth’s Attorney will not pursue charges against RPD officers after reviewing evidence

After reviewing evidence, Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney said she would not pursue any...
After reviewing evidence, Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney said she would not pursue any criminal charges against Richmond officers in their response to protests at the Robert E. Lee or J.E.B. Stuart monument on June 1, 2020.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After reviewing evidence, Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney said she would not pursue any criminal charges against Richmond officers in their response to protests at the Robert E. Lee or J.E.B. Stuart monuments on June 1, 2020.

Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said the decision comes after reviewing the events and tear gas used by officers during protests against the death of George Floyd.

McEachin said the review is based on the following evidence and information from RPD:

  • Internal Affairs Preliminary Investigative Report and Additional Summary
  • Incident Action Plan
  • Video and Transcript of audio from “Air 3″ (law enforcement airplane)
  • Emails
  • Audio and transcript of RPD radio/dispatch transmissions
  • Video from drone
  • Body worn camera (“BWC”) video from officers present at either the Lee or Stuart monuments

McEachin said in order to charge someone, there must be evidence of criminal intent and a criminal act.

“The officers who deployed OC at both the Lee and Stuart monuments did so only after receiving a lawful order and authorization to deploy OC from Command - that is, from the Chief of Police. There is no evidence that any officer violated the chain of command and deployed OC prior to receiving Chief Smith’s permission to do so. Indeed, approximately four minutes elapsed between Chief Smith’s authorization and the actual deployment of OC at the Lee monument,” a release from McEachin’s office said.

McEachin said her office found no criminal liability or culpability for any officer who “appropriately followed an order in the chain of command that was lawful but, with hindsight, in error.”

You can read McEachin’s full findings below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck
Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Anyone with information can call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man robs Henrico McDonald’s with knife
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ meeting got heated Wednesday night.
Hanover school board member under fire following comment about NAACP president

Latest News

Virginians are hoping to win big as they place their picks for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions...
Virginians try their luck on Mega Millions as jackpot hits 1.28B
At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
1 adult, 2 teens charged in Chesterfield homicide
Jihad Bryant
Police make arrest in deadly April Shockoe Bottom shooting
Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a...
NC sheriff: Virginia dad shot, killed man who dated daughter