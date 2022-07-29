Commonwealth’s Attorney will not pursue charges against RPD officers after reviewing evidence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After reviewing evidence, Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney said she would not pursue any criminal charges against Richmond officers in their response to protests at the Robert E. Lee or J.E.B. Stuart monuments on June 1, 2020.

Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said the decision comes after reviewing the events and tear gas used by officers during protests against the death of George Floyd.

McEachin said the review is based on the following evidence and information from RPD:

Internal Affairs Preliminary Investigative Report and Additional Summary

Incident Action Plan

Video and Transcript of audio from “Air 3″ (law enforcement airplane)

Emails

Audio and transcript of RPD radio/dispatch transmissions

Video from drone

Body worn camera (“BWC”) video from officers present at either the Lee or Stuart monuments

McEachin said in order to charge someone, there must be evidence of criminal intent and a criminal act.

“The officers who deployed OC at both the Lee and Stuart monuments did so only after receiving a lawful order and authorization to deploy OC from Command - that is, from the Chief of Police. There is no evidence that any officer violated the chain of command and deployed OC prior to receiving Chief Smith’s permission to do so. Indeed, approximately four minutes elapsed between Chief Smith’s authorization and the actual deployment of OC at the Lee monument,” a release from McEachin’s office said.

McEachin said her office found no criminal liability or culpability for any officer who “appropriately followed an order in the chain of command that was lawful but, with hindsight, in error.”

You can read McEachin’s full findings below:

