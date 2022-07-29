Healthcare Pros
15-year-old charged with homicide, multiple other charges in crash involving carjacked truck

A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.
A crash has closed a part of a Chesterfield road.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash that left one man dead and a woman fighting for her life.

Officers were called for a robbery around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police said the victim was hit in the head with a gun, and his red Dodge truck was stolen from him. Police said that the victim had minor injuries.

Once the truck was located, officers started a pursuit on Hopkins Road with the help of an aviation unit.

Officials said the truck crossed the double-yellow line and hit an oncoming silver sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a man, was killed, and the passenger, a woman, has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the teen ran off and was arrested behind a home.

He now has been charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit and run, no operator’s license, and disregarding a traffic signal.

The teen is currently being held in juvenile detention.

“The police were right on him and they stopped. It was four police cars and they had their lights on and they jumped out and chased somebody,” Kenneth Dressler, a neighbor, said. “They chased him behind this house back here.”

Hopkins Road reopened just before 11 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

