1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving carjacked truck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said one person was killed and is fighting for their life following a crash involving a carjacked trunk in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called for a robbery around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police said the victim was hit in the head with a gun, and a red truck was from them. The victim has minor injuries.

Officers started a pursuit on Hopkins Road with the help of an aviation unit.

Officials said the truck crossed the double-yellow line and hit an oncoming car.

The driver of the car, a man, was killed, and the passenger, a woman, has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck ran off but was arrested behind a home.

The investigation continues.

