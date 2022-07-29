Healthcare Pros
1 adult, 2 teens charged in Chesterfield homicide

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police charged three people in connection to a homicide on May 12.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area of Timsberry Circle. Once on scene, officers found Tyjuan Coleman, 20, shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police found a second victim in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

On July 26, police arrested Zziwa Mukeere, 21, and charged him with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in jail without bond.

Zziwa Mukeere
Zziwa Mukeere(Chesterfield Police)

On July 29, officers arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old and charged them with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

